Winter Weather Awareness Week: What do all the different weather alerts mean?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - How can you to tell the difference between the types of alerts you may hear receive this season?
A winter storm watch is the only alert that will be issued more than a day in advance. It means that there is the potential for a higher impact winter system in a couple of days. From there, there are different types of warnings that can be issued.
The blizzard warning is well-known as one of the worst types. There are misconceptions about blizzards because unlike popular opinion, they have nothing to do with how much snow falls. Rather it means that there will be near zero visibility from strong wind-blown snow for an extended period of time.
Another type is an ice storm warning. We had one issued last year, but other than that we don't get too many ice storms this far north.
The most common warning is a winter storm warning. This is issued when heavy snow is expected, usually at least 6 inches in the forecast, but the National Weather Service has now been given discretion to focus more on the impacts of the storm.
The same discretion is given to this alert. A winter weather advisory is issued for winter weather that's weaker than for any of the warnings just listed, but has the same imminency as the warnings do, usually issued within a day of impactful weather.
Finally, a snow squall warning has only been an option for the NWS for a few years, but we've had a few in our area already. Unlike all other alerts I've discussed, these do not need to be issued for a full county and are for an imminent burst of heavy snow that will produce blizzard or near-blizzard conditions for not as long as the three hours required of blizzard warnings. They typically are only in effect for an hour or less, unlike the other winter alerts that are in effect for usually more than eight hours, and sometimes over a day.
The main takeaway is that all these alerts are issued because the main impact of winter weather is to travel.
A watch means that you still have some time to adjust travel plans, but confidence is growing that there will be warning level impacts. The winter weather advisory means that travel will be dangerous if you don't slow down and drive with caution, but travel is still safely possible.
Any of the warnings are not safe to travel other than when absolutely necessary. Anything other than local travel is not advised during a warning.
Again, all these alerts are designed with travel impacts in mind.