Weather radar is tracking migrating birds as there isn't any rain to detect

In a bit of a deviation from a normal forecast, I decided to explore why the radar shows a lot of green colors around each radar site mainly at night this time of year.
According to BirdCast, 357 million birds are expected to be in the air after sunset tonight on their migration journey across the United States. They forecast the highest areas of migration intensity to be near the Mississippi River from northern Minnesota down through St. Louis.
BirdCast's Migration Dashboard estimated over 7 million birds crossed Eau Claire County last night, and there should be similar numbers tonight. Since peak activity generally begins about 30 minutes after sunset and peaks two to four hours after sunset, it's hard to witness this impressive display.
That's where weather radar comes into play. Weather radars are used most often for tracking meteorological phenomena such as rain and hail, but the radar isn't smart enough to know what it's detecting. Radar simply sends out a beam of radiation at a specific amplitude and frequency, then records how much of that energy bounces off of different things in the air and returns to the radar.
It measures both how much energy was reflected back and how long it takes for the energy to return. So, bugs, dust, birds, and sometimes buildings and windmills are detected and displayed by the radar. This is why our radar images especially during the 10pm show really look like a lot of rain has been detected especially in circles around the nearby radar sites of Chanhassen, (west of Twin Cities) and La Crosse.
When in motion on otherwise clear late summer/fall nights like tonight, the motion shows northwest to southeast movement. Notice that this disappears a certain distance away from the radar as the earth curves and the radar beam remains straight. At this point, the radar beam is higher above the ground than the birds are.
We can even use the same velocity product we use to track strong thunderstorms. Notice the colors are green to the NW of the radar and red to the SE. The green color indicates whatever is being detected is moving towards the radar and reds indicate motion away from radar. The radar has been detecting velocities of about 15 to 30 mph this afternoon and early evening, but these could climb to 45+ mph during peak migration after sunset.
On to the forecast: I was able to talk extensively about the bird migration and use weather radar to detect it because there is nothing to track.
Temps warmed to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon for most in Western Wisconsin after a mild start to the day with morning lows in the upper 50s. There have been clear skies all day and humidity has been low all day with dew points in the 40s and 50s.
Weather conditions won't change too much over the coming days other than to slowly warm, and humidity will slowly increase before peaking Thursday night and Friday ahead of a cold front on Friday afternoon/evening.
That front brings a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms after temps warm to the mid 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Mild weather returns Saturday and Sunday with a very slight chance for a few showers and storms returning on Labor Day.