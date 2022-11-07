Weather Whiplash: 60s and t-storms to freezing plus snow

It's sure going to be a hectic week of weather...
Monday starts cold. Wind chills will be in the teens with breezy winds at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts will start in the 20s, before we slowly calm those winds into the afternoon.
Monday afternoon, we'll see temps climb into the low 40s. Clouds will take over in the early afternoon leaving us overcast for the evening. Overnight lows will drop down near freezing again.
Election Day Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps will climb into the low 50s. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph.
An approaching warm front will spark a few showers in the late evening Tuesday. Those scattered showers will become more widespread overnight.
There's a chance for some lightning and thunder as this warm front rolls through.
Temperatures will make it to the low 60s Wednesday as rain continues most of the day. We'll see gusty winds at 10 to 20 mph from the south. Thunderstorms will be possible into Thursday as well.
Overall, rainfall total will range from 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night through Thursday night.
High temps will start in the upper 50s to near 60 early Thursday, but as the cold front takes over all the big changes take place.
Rain will try to turn over to snow by Friday morning as temps fall below freezing.
There's a chance we see up to 1'' of accumulating snowfall, but this could easily change depending on temperatures and if there is any moisture left by the time temps drop that far.
There's a chance for some flurries into our Saturday too.
The colder temps last through the weekend and into the second half of November.