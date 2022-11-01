Wednesday afternoon will be near record warmth due to sunshine and wind

Eau Claire started the day with a low exactly at the daily average of 31°. From that subfreezing start, temperatures quickly rose thanks to plenty of sunshine and a bit of wind out of the southwest at only about 3 to 8 mph.
High temperatures climbed into the mid 70s south of highway 10 and were at least close to the 70 degree mark up by highway 8!
For Eau Claire, today's high was over twenty degrees above the average high of 50 and less than ten degrees away from a record high of 79 that's stood for 89 years.
While it wasn't record warmth, it was quite warm for the first day of November. The second warmest November 1 in Eau Claire's history came in 1944 with a high of 76, and Eau Claire and today was the warmest start to November since the year 2000 with a high of 72.
Of course, temperatures will fall again tonight with a clear or mostly clear sky, but a southeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph will keep temps from falling as far as they did the past few nights as lows are expected to bottom out in the low to mid 40s.
Highs on Wednesday will be slightly warmer, and November 2's record high is a few degrees lower than today's at 75 that was also set back in 1933. That means our forecast is within two degrees of that record, putting it within the realm of possibility especially if the southerly wind is a bit stronger or on the stronger side of our forecast speeds.
This warmth won't last forever, especially in November, and a cold front is expected to arrive later Thursday evening or night after another day with a high near 70 despite increasing cloud cover.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday night and scattered showers will continue through Friday and Saturday, possibly with some more thunder on Friday.
Temps will fall after that cold front passes down to about 50 by early Friday morning, and temps will likely hover in the mid to upper 40s through the rest of Friday with no true afternoon high temperature (high will likely be the midnight temp and won't rise more than a degree or two from morning low).
Highs in the low to mid 50s this weekend and into early next week are still slightly above average, but the rain chances that likely won't end until at least Sunday morning will put a damper on the weekend despite how much we could use this rain. Another slight chance is in the forecast one week from today on Election Day.