Wednesday brought above freezing temps to Chippewa Valley for first time in two weeks

Temperatures remain above freezing across much of Western Wisconsin this evening, and where it's not above it's pretty close. Highs ranged from the low 30s near Medford up to the low 40s near Black River Falls. Upper 30s were found west and southwest of Menomonie, too.
It was the first time Eau Claire was above freezing since the high was 36 on December 14 a full two weeks ago, and it hasn't been warmer than today since December 2 when the high was 41. That was 26 days ago.
There is some precipitation on radar, but returns are fairly light. The moisture associated with this weak system extends into the plains through Iowa and southern Minnesota. Not all of this may be reaching the ground, but some drizzle or light mix will continue to be possible this evening and through the night.
Air temps should stay above freezing for at least most of the night, but the ground has been really cold for the past few weeks, so there could still be some icing on roads with some ground temperatures expected to remain near or below freezing.
Most of the isolated precipitation will fall as light rain/drizzle, but again it could become freezing rain/drizzle in colder spots. Temps will hold fairly steady through the night and into tomorrow, ranging from the low to mid 30s.
By tomorrow evening, temps will be closer to freezing once again and will fall below freezing overnight. This will make remaining precipitation fall as snow.
Areas most likely for a dusting to an inch or possibly two are north and west of the Chippewa River. Most snow will be out by Friday morning, though a few flurries may linger until clouds begin to partially clear during the afternoon.
Friday and Friday night will be a bit colder than today and tomorrow will be, but temps will rebound back into the mid to upper 30s for highs beginning this weekend. There is a slight chance for light mix or snow mainly north of highway 64 and possibly even north of highway 8 Saturday night right as the clock is striking midnight to ring in the new year.
A larger system is expected early next week, but afternoon temps above freezing combined with overnight temps below will complicate what types of precip we'll actually get. We'll continue to track it as it gets closer.