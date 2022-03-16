Wednesday was Eau Claire's warmest day since November 8

After falling short by just two degrees yesterday, Eau Claire hit 50 degrees for the first time in 2022 late this morning, but the push towards 60 degrees was slower through the afternoon.
Still, Eau Claire did just hit that 60 degree mark for a few minutes in the 2 o'clock hour! It was the warmest day since the last time Eau Claire hit 60 when the high was 63 degrees on November 8. That was 128 days ago.
So, Eau Claire's first 50 degree high temperature came eleven days later than average, but the first 60 arrived on the same day, today, eight days earlier than average.
There was quite the spread of temperatures across Western Wisconsin this afternoon as highs north of highway 8 especially west of highway 53 struggled to even hit 50 while places along and south of highway 10 climbed into the 60s and even pushed closer to 70!
This is the time of year where just about any type of weather can happen on any given day, and sometimes there are multiple seasons experienced in the same day. While today felt like spring and was quite nice for most, it was nowhere near record territory.
Today's date has the 4th largest spread between record temps. The difference between today's record high of 80 and record low of -14 is 94 degrees. Tomorrow has the largest spread and March 19 is also in the top 10.
In fact, of the ten dates with a record temp difference of at least 90 days, 8 of them are in March and the typical spread gives us the potential for any temp from summer heat to subzero lows. So, at least today was on the mild side of all the possible weather patterns we can get this time of year.
Temps will get colder as a cold front passes through Western Wisconsin tonight. A few areas of drizzle or flurries are possible, but nothing will be impactful as the front moves through.
It will be cloudy for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow, but highs will be limited to the 40s. Friday brings a chance for snow and/or rain, but better chances are in southern and southeastern Wisconsin.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return just in time for the weekend once again with another chance of hitting 60 returning on Sunday, which is the spring equinox.
Next week will bring chances for rain and/or snow depending on how that low pressure system develops.