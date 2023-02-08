Wednesday was warmest since November 26, cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow as a snow storm misses to the southeast

What an amazing day for February! Eau Claire's high climbed to 44 degrees, which was just 5 degrees below the record high of 49 from 1991.
Other spots were closer to 50 degrees. In fact, the thermometer just west of the Chippewa River near Mayo Luther hospital hit 49 this afternoon and Black River Falls also topped out in the upper 40s.
All of Western Wisconsin at least hit 40 degrees. It's still mild this evening after the warmth that we haven't had in quite some time.
In fact, it's been 74 days since Eau Claire has had a warmer high temperature. That was Saturday, November 26 with a high of 57 on the second weekend of the Wisconsin gun deer season.
In addition, this afternoon was 61 degrees warmer than the low temperatures five days ago on the morning of Friday, February 3. We had a warm wind out of the south combined with ample sunshine today to help warm us up.
Expect clouds to increase tonight ahead of a winter storm that will just miss or at worst graze Western Wisconsin.
By tomorrow morning, scattered showers will be south of the area, with a few snow showers making it up to about the Black River near Black River Falls and Neillsville. Further northwest into the Chippewa Valley, only expect some flurries or a few brief light snow showers.
Most won't see any accumulations, and at most a few spots could get up to a half inch.
Clouds will begin to clear tomorrow night and continue to clear until it's mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Temps will be cooler Friday, too, behind that winter storm that again will affect southern to northeast Wisconsin. Expect a high in the mid 20s on Friday fairly close to or perhaps a degree or two below average with a low near average in the single digits overnight into Saturday morning.
Highs rebound with sunshine and a warm breeze on Saturday with highs again near 40, and it'll remain in the upper 30s to low 40s each afternoon through at least the first half of next week. There are only a couple of slight chances for flurries or drizzle on Monday and again Wednesday.