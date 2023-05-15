Week should stay mostly dry despite several frontal systems expected to pass through Chippewa Valley

There are no longer any River Flood Warnings in effect for any Wisconsin river gauge locations. The gauge at Dubuque, IA is still barely in the flood stage but expected to drop below tomorrow afternoon. River Flood Warnings have been in effect in some part of the state since mid April.
The Flood Warning at that gauge does barely include a tiny corner of Grant County, WI. After a top ten river flooding spring for many locations especially on the Chippewa and Mississippi Rivers, rivers have finally settled back into their banks statewide.
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire crested on April 22 in the Moderate Flood category, and fell back below not just flood stage (where flood warnings are issued) but also the Action Stage last week. This means that even parkland areas and lower segments of the Chippewa River Trail are back above water and can be enjoyed again.
As forecast, some rain did fall yesterday morning across Western Wisconsin, but measurable rain stayed mostly south of WI-64 with just a trace to 1/2" accumulation even where it did rain in Western Wisconsin, with the 1/4" to 1/2" totals generally south of US-10.
It has been a mostly sunny day across Western Wisconsin with most of the clouds south of WI-29, thus temperatures have been able to warm up more further north of Eau Claire where there has been complete sunshine.
These above-average temperatures won't continue much longer, however, as a cold front is expected to pass through the Chippewa Valley from north to south tomorrow.
Despite the cold front, there won't be much of a chance for rain at all. That's because our air will remain quite dry. There will barely be enough moisture for some cumulus clouds along that front, though an isolated drizzle cannot be ruled out especially east and south of the Chippewa Valley.
Highs tomorrow will approach 80 before that front passes, but it'll become breezy out of the northwest after the front passes in the late afternoon and evening with wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph and a few gusts into the 20s.
Despite continued sunshine on Wednesday, temps will be cooler with a continued breeze out of the northeast bringing in cooler air to Western Wisconsin.
Our next low pressure system will arrive later this week with chances for rain currently possible Thursday afternoon through midday Friday. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms at that time. Temperatures next weekend look to be near or slightly below average with highs around 70 and lows in the 40s along with a good amount of sunshine!