Weekend rain was beneficial for most, but rain deficit will continue with dry weather in forecast

Most spots picked up at least 1/2" of rain over the weekend, with most between 3/4" and 1 1/2". The highest totals indicated by radar were in a swath near the Clark-Taylor county line, though there have not been any measured reports from the heaviest spots. On the edge of that swath, the Taylor County Airport near Medford measured over 2 1/2" rain, and Jump River picked up nearly 2".
Eau Claire area got under an inch, though radar indicates totals were slightly higher both to the north near Chippewa Falls as well as to the south near Brackett. Another swath of heavier rain was in far southern Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties. Ettrick picked up 2.31" and other areas closer to La Crosse measured a bit more.
For Eau Claire, the weekend rain brings August's rain total to about one inch. While Eau Claire remains about two inches below average on the year to date, the largest deficit is since the beginning of meteorological summer on June 1. Eau Claire has picked up just under 5" of rain since the start of June, but average rain from June 1 to today (August 8) is just over 9 1/2". So Eau Claire is only a bit over halfway to how much rain an average summer gets through today's date.
While the rain we picked up was helpful, there aren't many chances in the forecast going forward. The rain chance is either zero or below our "slight chance" category all week. The next slight chance for rain isn't forecast until Friday night, and even though there are several slight chances for rain through the weekend, they are all in the slight category.
Temperatures will warm slightly over the next couple days with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, but the humidity won't be too bad. High temps will fall closer to average Thursday and Friday with continued sunshine. A bit of humidity builds again for the weekend, which allows for those slight chances for rain from time to time.