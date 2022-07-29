Weekend will be warm and dry with slowly increasing humidity

Highs topped out near 80 degrees Friday afternoon after a partly cloudy afternoon. Humidity remained quite low, and that will lead to great weekend weather.
Other than warm temps, it'll be great weather for outdoor chores like mowing the lawn. That is, if your lawn has even grown much with how dry it's been. Best weather for chores will be in the morning before temps warm to the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The weather will feel even nicer out on the lake! Sure, we really need the rain, but the timing of this warm weather, comfortable humidity, and zero rain chances until Sunday evening is perfectly timed for weekend leisure activities, whether that's on the lake or just sitting in your backyard listening to the radio.
While it will be warm, humidity won't be much of an issue this weekend. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s all Friday, which is quite dry. Expect it to get slightly more humid each day, however, with Saturday dew points in the mid to upper 50s and into the 60s on Saturday night. That will feel a bit humid, but Sunday will drop back slightly to near 60 degree mark.
With the increase in humidity, there will be a little moisture available to showers and storms Sunday evening/overnight as a front moves through. Still, it doesn't look like much more than scattered showers and storms.
While a few storms to our west in Minnesota could be strong, they will likely decrease in intensity and begin to break up as they move into Wisconsin. Therefore, widespread beneficial rain still isn't likely.
Higher humidity will continue all next week, and it'll get hot, too, especially for the middle of the week. There will also be slight chances for showers and storms most days, generally at night. Hopefully one of those chances will turn into a widespread event and bring meaningful rain, but it's too early for a more detailed forecast that far out.