Weekend will begin cold and windy

Temperatures continue to be colder than average this evening as Eau Claire barely reached 40 once again this afternoon before the precipitation arrived. Eau Claire's average high is 46. In addition, a gusty northwest wind has intensified.
That wind is carrying in even colder air and making that air feel even colder. Gusts have topped out so far today between 30 and 40 mph with a few exceptions, and that wind will likely continue overnight.
Temps will fall to the teens tonight, which is already about ten degrees below Eau Claire's average low of 25, but it will feel closer to zero by early tomorrow morning as the wind continues at 15-25 mph overnight with gusts still topping 30 mph.
At least the clouds will clear by afternoon and we'll get sunshine. In addition, the winds won't be quite as strong by evening and should really weaken Saturday night. Temps will get a bit colder overnight into Sunday morning, but the wind chill effect won't be quite as strong.
Still, it could feel close to zero once again. Sunday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s, though again the wind won't be as much of a factor. High temps warm back to the low to mid 40s next week, though chances for rain, mix, and snow return towards the middle of the week.