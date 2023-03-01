Welcome to meteorological spring! An additional 14" snow, on average, falls in March, April, and sometimes May

Mother Nature welcomed meteorological spring with some morning snow across Western Wisconsin. For weather and climate purposes, the year is divided into the four seasons of three months each instead of going by the astronomical dates that are in the middle (well closer to the end) of the months they fall.
So, while March 1 begins meteorological spring, we know that Wisconsin winters last longer than just the three meteorological winter months of December, January, and February.
In an average winter, 41.4" snow adds up through the beginning of March (and including today, March 1). This year, Eau Claire is well above average. Including this morning's 0.9" snow, we're up to over 57 inches this winter. In fact, this is more than the 55.4" Eau Claire picks up in an entire winter season through April and sometimes May.
An average of 14" snow falls between today and the end of April (and sometimes we pick up measurable snow in May, as late as May 12 historically). If Eau Claire picks up just the average snow going forward, we'd end the season with over 70" snow and would rank as the 10th snowiest winter ever recorded.
Still, there is no guarantee that we pick up the average and could be well below or above going forward.
Spring is definitely approaching, however. An average March sees temperatures warm about one degree every other day, especially when looking at the high temps which rise 15° from 34° today up to an average high of 49° on March 31. In fact, the month of March sees the largest increase in temperatures of the year.
Still, March also tends to be the month with the largest variance of weather. The hottest temp ever recorded in March is 84° (on both March 29 and 31 of 1986) and the coldest temp ever recorded is -35° (March 1, 1962). So, temps can range from the ridiculously cold to the middle of summer. On the cold side of the record lows, every single date in March has a record low below zero. Record highs begin in the 50s and 60s and rise into the 80s, though a record high of 70° was recorded as early as March 5 (2000) and 78° on March 7 (also in 2000).
Temps managed to climb above freezing again today and topped out a couple degrees above average in the mid to upper 30s. Morning snow added up to about an inch in Eau Claire, but higher totals were reported to the north of up to 3".
A few light snow showers on radar this evening will move out overnight with just flurries lingering to about midnight or so mainly north of WI-29. After midnight, expect some partial clearing and a mix of cloudy and partly cloudy skies during the day tomorrow.
Temps will be close to average in the mid teens tonight and low to mid 30s tomorrow. Temps are expected to warm Friday through early next week under a mostly cloudy sky, though dry weather is expected. There is a small chance for flurries or light snow Saturday, but currently that chance is below our criteria to include it in the 'slight' chance category.
Highs will peak near 40 Saturday through Monday. The next chance for snow arrives Sunday night and could continue through Monday, though if that happens it'll likely change over to rain with Monday afternoon's high also near 40. Temps will slowly fall again next week to a bit below average.