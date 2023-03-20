Welcome to spring! Near average temps with chances for rain and snow are in the forecast

It is officially spring! The spring equinox, which is the exact time that the sun's rays are perfectly perpendicular to the equator, occurred at 4:24pm today. From now until next fall, the sun's most direct rays will hit Earth north of the equator.
Of course, the sun is stationary and it's Earth's movement around the sun with it's tilted axis that causes the direct rays of the sun to hit different spots on our globe at different times of the year.
Despite the equinox, today actually has more than 12 hours of daylight. There are two reasons for this. The first is simpler to understand: we simply define sunrise as when we can first see the top of the sun and sunset as when the top of sun finally disappears on the horizons. The sun is 109 times wider than Earth, and the center of the sun is actually in place from horizon to horizon for about 12 hours today.
The explanation needs to go one step further, though, as the sun's size only accounts for about 3 minutes each day (1:30 in the morning and another 1:30 at night). Six additional minutes of daylight are due to how the sunlight bends through the atmosphere at both sunrise and sunset.
The sun actually appears to be about 1/2 degree higher in the sky at both sunrise and sunset, though this can vary by a minute or so in each direction depending on temperature, humidity, and other weather parameters. So, that's why Eau Claire has 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today.
Despite being spring, Western Wisconsin can still get wintry weather. Even though temperatures will be fairly close to average for this time of year (highs: low/mid 40s & lows: low/mid 20s), snow can still fall. In fact, there are a couple of chances in the forecast over the next seven days.
The first chance arrives tomorrow as a weak warm front moves through late morning through the early afternoon. Scattered snow showers are possible with minimal accumulation since surface temps will be above freezing with an afternoon high near 40.
More widespread precipitation will arrive overnight. Expect it to begin after 10pm as rain as it moves in from west to east, so rain is most likely near the St. Croix River as this system arrives.
Precipitation will likely change from rain to snow from north to south as the swath of precipitation moves through.
Expect it to end as mostly snow between 4 and 7 Wednesday morning. A few flurries or areas of drizzle will be possible during the day, but most, if not all, precip will fall Tuesday night and be out by Wednesday morning.
This could cause some slushy accumulations with over an inch most likely near and north of US-8. Up to 1/2" is possible near and south of WI-64 by Wednesday morning.
Again, temperatures will warm to about average this week, with some days being a bit below in upper 30s/low 40s and a couple near or a bit above in the mid 40s. Lows will likely be below freezing for all nights except tomorrow night when that wintry mix is likely, which should limit accumulations to 1/2" or less in the Chippewa Valley. A couple additional chances for rain and/or snow continue most of the next 7 days, but it will not be continuous and nothing looks impressive to me in and of itself at this time.