Welcome to summer! We're approaching the time of year with most daylight

The season has changed: today is the first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer is defined as the three months with the warmest temperatures on average: June, July, and August.
This means we're entering the time of the year with the most sunlight. Today's daylight was 15 hours and 21 minutes, and we're slowly increasing by a rate of about 2 minutes per day. The most daylight of the year is the summer solstice on June 21 this year with 15 hours and 35 minutes.
Starting this Saturday, we'll be within 10 minutes of that peak daylight. Eau Claire will have more than 15 hours and 25 minutes daylight from this Saturday, June 4 until July 7. That's the one month stretch with the most daylight, and for once I've decided to talk about it before it begins as opposed to when it ends.
Notice how the date with the most daylight does not have either the earliest sunrise nor the latest sunset. The earliest sunrise of 5:19am comes before the solstice while the latest sunset comes after.
Eau Claire is beginning the summer months slightly cooler than average. Today's average low is 51 degrees and average high is 75. Most spots topped out close to 70 in the Chippewa Valley but ranged from the mid 60s to the low 70s. Clouds are approaching this evening, but rain shouldn't fall from them as the air beneath the clouds remains quite dry and not humid. Expect these clouds to clear after midnight, and for tomorrow to start mostly sunny.
A few showers will likely pop up in the afternoon, but they will be scattered and not affect everyone. There's only a window of a few hours from roughly 2pm to 6pm where they will be expected.
A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain below average going forward, and will even cool a bit more following tomorrow's chance for rain along a weak cold front.
Highs Friday and Saturday will likely stay below 70, though a warm front will move through sometime on Saturday. Expect a couple rounds of rain from Friday night through Saturday night, but I do think there will be some breaks during the day.
Sunday afternoon will return to the low 70s and should remain dry for the most part as there's just a slight chance for a few showers both early in the morning and returning later in the evening. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but the odds are better for Sunday to remain dry.
A few of those showers could linger Monday morning before a quiet stretch begins sometime on Monday and lasts through at least Tuesday before slight chances for rain return sometime on Wednesday. Still, temperatures will remain below average through at least next weekend.