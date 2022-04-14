"Welp, see ya later!", wind advisory and light snow leave us in a February theme

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds, scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota. If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce speed.