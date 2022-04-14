"Welp, see ya later!", wind advisory and light snow leave us in a February theme

It's the middle of April, but winter pokes it's nasty head out at us again.
Thursday will be cloudy and very windy, with a chance for scattered snow.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of western Wisconsin from 10 am until 7 pm. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph through that time period. Winds will be from the west at 20 to 30 mph sustained.
The large, occluded low will continue to progress slowly to the east. This is the tail of our spring storm that brought storms earlier this week.
Now, it's lining up some snow flurries for our Thursday and into our Friday morning. Scattered light snow will be possible at any point Thursday. Snowfall rates will be relatively light, but with such strong winds, visibility may be low at times.
Snowfall amounts won't accumulate much, but a trace to 1'' is possible on grassy surfaces. Better chances for that accumulation will stay in northern parts of Wisconsin, but we'll see flakes here too.
Temperatures will be lucky to breach the 40-degree mark. We'll see wind chills in the low 20s most of our Thursday and Friday too.
Saturday we'll climb back above 40. It will still be breezy though. Easter Sunday will be back to the mid 40s with some cloud cover and a chance for rain late.