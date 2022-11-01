 Skip to main content
We're climbing way past the average the next 3 days

  • Updated
November must still be celebrating Halloween, because it's dressed up as early September. Temps will be toasty for November the first 3 days, but rain will bring us back to reality soon enough.

Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

On average, November high temps drop 15 degrees and low drop 13 degrees. If the forecast stick near average, it will feel like winter again before you know it. We're losing fall fast.

Cliffhanger Forecast - Today.png

Tuesday will be the opposite of that average trend though. High temps will climb towards 70. We'll see plenty of sunshine as winds come up out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Overnight lows will stay warm in the mid 40s. Winds start to increase even more overnight from the south, making for a windy Wednesday.

High temps will go into the low 70s Wednesday with gusty winds up to 30 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine again, too.

Thursday will be day 3 of 70-degree high temps. There will be more cloud cover moving in on Thursday as a cold front approaches. 

DMA - Euro AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

This cold front will kick up rain and possibly some thunderstorms into Friday morning. Temps will drop back down into the 50s. A second system will bring more rain Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday.

Don't forget, we turn clocks back for Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning at 2 am, which will become 1 am. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

