We're trading in more cloud cover and a few sprinkles for warmer temps

Mother nature is ramping up the temps into the weekend, but the change brings a slight chance for some drizzle Thursday.

High temps will climb into the mid 50s which is just slightly above average. An incoming short wave will bring cloud cover to western Wisconsin. 

Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph which will still allow warmer temps even with the clouds.

Chances for rain are most likely to the west near the MN/WI border. We'll see a slight chance for some light rain or spotty drizzle through the afternoon.

Once that wave passes, we'll gradually clear overnight. Temps will drop into the upper 30s.

We'll rebound towards 60 on Friday with plenty of sunshine. That will kickstart a string of 60s that lasts through Halloween and into the first week of November. 

