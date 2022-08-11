Western Wisconsin's drought worsens ahead of a rainy Friday

Drought conditions have expanded a bit east in Western Wisconsin over the past week, now including parts of Eau Claire and more of Dunn and Pepin Counties. In addition, most of St. Croix along with corners of Pierce and Dunn counties are in a severe drought.
The yellow "Abnormally Dry" area has actually decreased in the past month, that improvement was mainly in southern Wisconsin as well as the area east of Siren through Hayward.
While that category has improved, drought conditions have worsened and that severe drought category has been added within the past month with areas expanding in this week's outlook that was updated today.
We stayed dry and overall it was a nice day outside today, but much-needed rain chances return tomorrow.
A few showers are possible in early in the morning, but best chances for widespread rain will be mid-morning through early afternoon.
Scattered showers will decrease in coverage area to isolated showers during the evening, but those hit-and-miss chances will continue overnight into early Saturday morning, but any rain on Saturday would be very early in the morning before the sky tries to at least partially clear by the evening.
Rain totals will likely range from 1/10" up to 1/2" for most, but there will likely be areas that receive up to an inch. Temperatures will be cool tomorrow due to the clouds and rain with highs only in the upper 60s, though there will be a bit of humidity in the air with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60.
Temps will warm closer to average with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 through the weekend and much of next week. There will be a couple slight chances for rain, too, first on Monday and again Wednesday night into Thursday.