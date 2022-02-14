While below average, this Valentine's Day was warmer than recent years

High temperatures today ranged from the upper teens to the low 20s across Western Wisconsin, wind chill really wasn't a factor, and the sunshine made it feel better. While those temperatures were below average, they weren't as cold as they were last two years.
Last year had a record coldest Valentine's Day high temperature of -4 and a morning low of -22. That low was the second coldest low on February 14 in Eau Claire's history, behind just 1951 with a low of -27. The average temp was colder last year, making it the coldest Valentine's Day on record. 2020 had a high of 13 and a low of -16.
Since 2015, this year ranks in barely on the warm side of these past 8 years for this date. Therefore, I'm putting tonight's Snuggle Index up to a 7. Low temps should remain above zero, but wind chills will fall just below tonight.
While it is on the warmer side compared to recent years, the Snuggle Index is past the middle for two reasons: temps will remain below average and, well, it's Valentine's Day! So, find your favorite people or pets and snuggle up to help stay warm tonight!.
Temps this evening slowly fall towards that forecast low of 4, but the wind chill won't be an issue early tonight as the light wind develops overnight before getting stronger tomorrow. The strongest wind tomorrow will be near 25mph with gusts near 35mph.
Only a few flurries are possible tomorrow as a weak system misses north, then a few flurries or even a drizzle is possible Wednesday morning as temps warm up as a system develops. This system will barely impact us, if at all, but southeast Wisconsin will likely see rain change to snow Wednesday night into Thursday.
Our temps will fall on the northwest side of that system, bringing colder temps to end the week before a warmup arrives later by about Sunday.