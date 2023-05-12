While Mother's Day weekend will not be a washout, scattered showers are likely for at least parts of Western Wisconsin

While the Chippewa Valley has enjoyed four straight days with highs above average and in the 70s, none of this week's temperatures come close to how warm it was one year ago Friday.
Do you remember last May's warmth? May 12, 2022 set a new daily record high temperature of 94 degrees! That broke the previous record that had stood since 1900 of 92°.
Temps today were in the 60s east of Eau Claire, but warmed to the low to mid 70s further west and northwest. Some humidity was in the air, too, with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Despite the humidity, Friday morning's rain was quite light and only added about 1/100" in Eau Claire and even the highest totals were less than 1/2". That was one spot: New Richmond. Black River Falls also recorded over 1/10", but even that isn't that much rain.
Isolated to scattered showers returned late afternoon, but will likely become isolated overnight. A few showers will return tomorrow morning, but again expect only isolated and light showers.
The best chance for rain will be Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. Still, that chance is most likely near and south of WI-29 with the best chance for meaningful rain being mainly south of US-10.
Showers will slowly depart north to south through Sunday afternoon.
Overall, don't expect much rainfall north of US-10 unless there's a last minute northward shift to this system's track, and there's only a slight chance for that.
South of US-10 could pick up between 1/2" and 1" widespread and there could be a few spots with up to 2 inches. Highs will be coolest Sunday, but they should still be close to 70 especially if the afternoon clears out to a mostly sunny sky.
Highs will likely continue to be in the 70s most of next week with just a couple slight chances for rain.