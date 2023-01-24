While not a big storm, scattered light snow showers are likely Wednesday and could cause a few slick spots

A few flurries fell last night into this morning and didn't add up to anything measurable for most, and the afternoon even brought some partial sunshine to the Chippewa Valley and south.
Even on a wider view of radar, there isn't much that shows an organized system and shows just a few clusters of snow north and northwest of Eau Claire. The main system is actually going to miss us south with heavy snow possible in Missouri and Illinois down where there are widespread clouds.
Energy from that system will combine with those weak waves to our west to bring a little snow across Western Wisconsin on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures are actually as warm as they've been in just under a week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Scattered snow showers will move in from west to east overnight into tomorrow morning. While Futurecast shows fairly widespread snow, most of this is an extremely light color blue, almost white, indicating just flurries.
Only the medium blues will bring light accumulations, and those will remain scattered. These will last most of the day, so it will be a slow accumulation of the light snow.
The scattered snow showers will move out by early Thursday morning, and there could even be some areas of sunshine for a couple hours on Thursday.
Overall, snow won't add up to too much. Only expect 1/2" to 1" for most, with anywhere from a trace to 2" possible with the most likely areas expected to get 1-2" being west of highway 25.
Temperatures won't fall much tonight as clouds move back in. Lows will drop to near 20. Highs tomorrow will warm to near freezing before falling Thursday night as that snow moves out. Friday morning will start with a chilly low near 10 (though still above average low of 5).
Friday will again warm to the upper 20s with another round of light snow likely with minor accumulations possible. The wind will pick up out of the west and eventually northwest Friday, and that will lead to falling temperatures even as cloud cover continues.
Even with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this weekend into early next week, expect below average temperatures with highs only in the single digits above zero and lows likely below zero. Several nights have at least a chance to drop into the negative double digits.