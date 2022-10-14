White is not normally a fall color: Eau Claire records first measurable snow of season earlier than average

Eau Claire recorded the first measurable snow of the season with 0.3" this morning. This snow is ahead of average for the city's first measurable snow of the season. The average date for the first measurable snow is November 5, which is about 3 weeks from now. The earliest ever in Eau Claire was on October 4, 2014.
Measurable snow means at least one-tenth of an inch fell. That snow stuck mainly to the grass in the Chippewa Valley, but there were reports of a few slippery spots further north where some snow stuck to the roads.
More snow was reported up there, too, with reports of 1 to 2 inches and the highest from our weather tracker, Bob, in Tony.
So many great pictures were sent in by you, our wonderful viewers of this morning's accumulating snow. Lacey Ashwell of Tilden sent in this picture of snow covering pumpkins with a tree full of orange leaves in the background. I, too, loved looking at the scene this morning with a mix of fall colors and a fresh, clean snow cover. Of course, part of that is the fact that I love snow.
Most people felt more like Amy Johnson who sent this picture of snow covering a car with the words "Oh no not yet" written on the windshield before she must have used a snow brush to clear it off to drive.
My favorite picture is this one that Veto sent in of a plush Grover dressed in a hat and scarf doing a snow angel. Thanks for everyone who sent in pictures today- we love seeing and sharing them.
Temperatures were cold all day long, and have barely made it to about 40 by the evening. Expect lows near or below freezing Saturday morning with some spots in the mid to upper 20s.
A mostly cloudy sky will continue through the weekend with on and off chances for mostly drizzle returning Saturday afternoon after some sunshine and a southwest breeze helps warm us back into the mid 50s, which is still below average.
Colder air returns Sunday with some more flurry chances, and the wind will continue at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts approaching 30.
Early next week will be even colder as the clouds clear and rain/snow chances go away. Highs on Monday might not even hit 40 with overnight lows ranging from the teens to low 20s. Temps will slowly warm through the second half of next week.