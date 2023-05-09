Widely scattered chances for rain in the forecast the next few times but will become a little more likely by the weekend

Depending on where you were Monday, you either saw highs in the 50s and overcast skies with scattered rain showers or some sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. We did have some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours in far western Wisconsin. A couple of storms did become marginally severe, and even prompted a tornado warning for parts of Pierce county. While no touchdowns were confirmed, hail between dime and half dollar size was reported from Baldwin to Plum City.
We'll see a cloudy to partially sunny sky for today with isolated to widely scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms possible. It looks like it'll be a very similar setup to yesterday, and as of now, severe weather is not expected. Winds will be light out of the south and southeast with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain light, so areas of patchy fog could be possible once again. Lows fall back into the upper 40s to mid to upper 50s.
For Wednesday, I think we get away with a completely dry day aside from maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lows fall back into the 50s.
Thursday and Friday will feature slight chances for showers and thunderstorms, along with warm and somewhat muggy conditions. As of now, severe weather is not expected but that could change, so stay with us for update. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with dewpoints in the mid 50s to near 60.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Friday night and will last through roughly noon Sunday. Highs fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday with 60s for all on Sunday.