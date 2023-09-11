Widely scattered light rain chances to begin the week with fall-like temperatures

Rain chances have been hard to come back as of late. We had some showers Saturday evening but as expected, that didn't amount to much if any across the area. In fact, Eau Claire has seen just 0.04" over the last two weeks and the last meaningful rainfall came on August 14 when 1.34" fell.
Your Monday forecast will feature a mostly to partly cloudy sky with a few of those isolated showers around as a weak area of lower pressure tracks slowly southeast from North Dakota. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low 70s.
A few showers are possible tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the mid 40s to low to mid 50s.
Chances for scattered rain showers continue off and on throughout the day Tuesday before ending Tuesday evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy otherwise with highs only in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
While we do have some rain chances around, totals will once again be on the light side with most areas seeing a tenth to a quarter inch or less. There could be a spot or two that sees over a quarter inch.
Skies clear Tuesday night as higher pressure moves in, leading to a beautiful sunny day on Wednesday. Depending on quickly skies clear and with winds light to calm, temperatures are going to fall quickly and fog could also develop. Lows fall down into the 30s and low to mid 40s, so we could be talking about our first frost of the season for some.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and then we'll have another chilly night Wednesday night with lows in the 30s and 40s once again. Warmer air moves in for Thursday as winds turn southwesterly with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers return to the forecast Friday and Saturday otherwise once again, most of the weekend is looking dry. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s, which is right around seasonal averages.