Widespread frost and a chance at our first freeze of the season

Our first taste of chilly temps for the season rolled in early Tuesday morning. Low temps dropped into the mid 30s north and east of Eau Claire. We'll get another taste of those frosty temps by Wednesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures struggling to get to 60 again. Winds will be from the north at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Overnight we'll drop back into the 30s with a better chance for more widespread frost. Some lows will fall into the upper 20s, mainly east and north of Eau Claire. Damage to vegetation is likely in these conditions.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny again with high temps back towards 60. Winds will be lighter as high pressure moves overhead.
Wednesday night into Thursday we may see another round of patchy frost. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Warm air starts to move in again Thursday with high temps in the mid 60s. By The weekend we'll see high temps boost into the 70s.