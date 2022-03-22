Widespread showers brings healthy dose of rain, some turns to snow Wednesday

The spring storm is on our doorstep. Widespread rain is likely most of Tuesday and parts of Wednesday, with some snow mixing too.
Tuesday will be breezy and cool with high temps in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the east at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain will begin to really pickup around 8 or 9 am. Periods of moderate rainfall will be likely through the lunch hour and again around dinner. Steady light rain will be likely otherwise.
Rainfall totals will range from 3/4'' to 1-1/2'' through early Thursday. Snowfall will try to mix in overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.
With temperatures above freezing, and dry air starting to work in on the back side of this system, we won't likely see much accumulation form the snow. Expect scattered snow at any point Wednesday, regardless.
We'll try to get rid of our snow/rain mix early Thursday, then it will just stay cloudy and cool. Temps don't break out of the 40s at any point along the 7-day.
We'll see another wave kick up some rain/snow Friday. Saturday will stay dry before a slight chance for rain/snow Sunday and Monday again.