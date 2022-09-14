Wildfire smoke casts a haze over the Chippewa Valley through Thursday

There is a big update to the forecast over the next 24 hours. While temperatures and feels like temps will be similar the Tuesday, we're going to add a bit of haze into the mix Wednesday.
Our upper-level wind pattern has pulled in some wildfire smoke from the northwest. This smoke will cast a thick haze across the valley Wednesday and Thursday. The thickest smoke will be here late Wednesday afternoon.
This shouldn't cause any air quality issues at the surface. Smoke will stay elevated as it passes. We may see a very little surface smoke Thursday, but it won't be enough to cause discomfort.
High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. We'll have low humidity, but winds will be breezy. Wind speeds will range from 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temps back towards 80. Dew points will begin to climb into Friday when we'll see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms for Friday. Large hail and gusty winds are the main threats. Expect updates to this forecast as Friday gets closer.