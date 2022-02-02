Will the groundhog see his shadow? Odds are good, but the forecast makes it hard to believe

It's Groundhog's Day. A pivotal day in the winter season. Will we get 6 more weeks of winter or will there be an early spring.
Odds are high that there will be a good bit of sunshine for us today here in western Wisconsin. Which, according to the groundhog, we'll get to see spring a little early. The Spring Equinox is on March 20 which is 46 days away. Which means we will be halfway through winter, tomorrow!
Wednesday will be bitterly cold though. High temperatures will barely make it to 10 degrees and wind chill will be from 0 to -10.
Overnight, lows drop to -10 with wind chills from -20 to -30 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place from midnight until 9 am Thursday. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes in these temps.
Thursday highs will sit in the single digits above zero. Wind chills will stay well below zero. The coldest morning will likely be Friday morning as temperatures drop further into the negatives.
Our next shot at snow comes Friday morning. A weak little wave of light snow will bring minimal accumulations to the area. It will be so cold, that most flakes will fall as crystals.
We warm up a good bit into the weekend though with a roller coaster of temps into next week.