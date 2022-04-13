Wind Advisory issued for most of Western Wisconsin on Thursday

A lot of rain fell with the storms that stayed non-severe last night (other than the severe thunderstorms for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties earlier in the afternoon).
We have a two-day total of 3.10" in our rain gauge on Eau Claire's south side. Eau Claire picked up a new daily record (for 4/12) 2.66" rain yesterday. Other reported totals ranged from one to two inches thanks to our Weather Trackers.
Temperatures were warmest this morning around 10am and have decreased all afternoon because of our westerly wind that has carried colder temperatures into the Chippewa Valley. The wind only gets stronger tomorrow.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Wisconsin, with slightly slower gusts expected in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties. It'll still be incredibly windy there, too. In the Advisory area, expect sustained wind out of the west-southwest of 20 to 35mph and gusts near or over 40 mph. The Advisory is in effect from 10am until 7pm.
Rain and snow are on the radar this evening, but that clears out overnight. In fact, we'll even have a couple hour stretch of clear skies in what otherwise is a mostly cloudy night.
With the chilly wind tomorrow and mostly cloudy sky, temps won't be able to warm much past the upper 30s. A few spots could get as warm as 40, but wind chills won't feel anything close to that. Flurries or scattered snow showers are possible areawide, and some minor accumulations cannot be ruled out especially north of highway 29.
Colder weather continues as we dry out Thursday night through Sunday. Expect lows in the low to mid 20s and highs to at best reach 40 again by this weekend. Clouds increase for Sunday along with a slight chance for rain later in the day.
On and off chances continue next week, and it seems like the timing will be either Sunday & Tuesday with rain or Monday and Wednesday as the forecast models are split between those solutions. Or, it could end up being a mix of the two with more overnight rain between those days as the timing is the biggest question. Temps will warm back a bit closer to average by the second half of the week.