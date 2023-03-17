Wind and frigid wind chills will continue through the weekend.

It was a blustery and cold St. Patrick's Day, though we were free of snow at least. Temps were frigid, and felt even colder when factoring in the wind chill.
St. Patrick's Day has the largest spread between the record high and record low of any other date in Eau Claire.
Gusts topped out between 30 and 40 mph for most in Western Wisconsin Friday afternoon. The wind continues to be gusty out of the west and northwest, and that will continue through Friday night and into Saturday with peak gusts still above 30 mph expected.
Sustained wind will be between 15 and 25 mph through the day Saturday before it begins to get a bit lighter, but it'll still remain breezy through at least Sunday.
Scattered snow showers return overnight into Saturday morning, with just a trace to 1" snow possible across Western Wisconsin. A few flurries could linger through Saturday morning.
Friday's morning low bottomed out at 11 degrees with coldest wind chill of -7. Even Friday afternoon never felt warmer than the positive single digits. After another night with below zero wind chills, Saturday will still likely feel like the positive single digits from a NW 15 to 25 mph wind that again could gust above 30.
Temps will be coldest Saturday afternoon with a high of just 25 through Sunday morning with a low in the single digits. Sunday will see improved weather, as there will be sunshine and the wind, while still breezy, will be out of the southwest and will carry warmer air our way. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday is the spring equinox, and it will feel closer to or perhaps even a degree or two above average in the afternoon! Highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s through the rest of next week, though rain chances return and there could be some snow at times with lows near or below freezing.