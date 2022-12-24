Wind Chill Advisory extended into Christmas Day, but Santa brings more snow and warmer weather next week

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through 10 am Sunday, December 25th for all of western Wisconsin.
Wind chills will be as low as -30º which means frostbite can occur within 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Temperatures will be in the low single digits Saturday. We'll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.
Wind speeds will continue to barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
We'll see those winds relax into Christmas Day. Morning lows will be -5 to -15 but winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will still be -20 to -30 through 10 am.
Then, sunshine will bring us back above zero! We'll see clouds increase late Sunday as a clipper low passes by.
Light snow will be start after 4 pm and continue through very early Monday morning. We'll see 1'' to 2'' of snow, with some isolated higher totals possible. It will be another fluffy snow.
Monday we'll see high temps hit the teens, before another cold night below zero. Starting Tuesday we'll make the climb back towards the 30s, with high temps even getting above freezing through the end of the year!