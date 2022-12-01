Winter starts wild: A shot at 40, a quick dose of snow, then those brutal winds return

What a wild start to December. We've got pretty much everything in the forecast the next few days.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the low 30s.
Wind chills will range from 15 to 25 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Those southerly winds will hold temps in the 20s overnight. Winds chills will be from 5 to 15 mph early Friday morning.
Temps will spike though as a warm front moves in. We'll be heading towards 40 degrees Friday afternoon. We'll stay under a mostly cloudy sky.
Late Friday, the cold front will roll through. At the onset of precipitation, a frozen mix of rain/sleet may lead to some very minor ice issues on roads as temperatures drop below freezing.
It will turn over to snow as the evening rolls on. We'll see a short-lived burst of snow sometime after 7 pm. This snowfall event will only last a few hours.
Low visibility, slippery roads, and blowing/drifting snow will be the main impacts to your travel Friday night.
Snowfall accumulation will be minor, with a trace to 2'' possible into early Saturday morning. Roads may be slick Saturday as temps plummet into the teens overnight.
Wind speeds increase drastically into Saturday. Winds will be from the west/northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph.
This will put wind chills near 0 most of the day Saturday as air temps sit in the upper teens.