WINTER STORM ALERT: Major winter storm system still on track to hit the Chippewa Valley

A major winter storm is still on pace to hit the Chippewa Valley, beginning Tuesday afternoon and last all the way through Thursday evening.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS are now up for the entire area, though Polk, Barron and Rusk counties are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Wednesday evening, then they will be upgraded to the warning.
We'll start the day today with some peeks of sunshine, but snow showers will start to move in after the noon hour and the snow will continue through the night tonight. The snow will be light to moderate with periods of heavier snow from time to time.
The snow will begin to taper in coverage and intensity Wednesday morning and we should get a lull in the precipitation from the late morning into the early afternoon, then the next wave of snow will move in, and this will be the one that will bring moderate to heavy snow areawide. The snow will continue through the day Thursday but will begin to taper in coverage and intensity Thursday afternoon before ending Thursday night.
As far as totals go, the first round of snow tonight through Wednesday morning will run on the order of 2-7". Round two Wednesday afternoon through Thursday is when totals could be on the order of 8-16". Storm totals will run from 12-24".
In addition to the snow, winds will be strongest Wednesday and Thursday with sustained winds of 15-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. This will create for significant blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions at times. Travel is not advised Wednesday night and Thursday.
Some changes to the forecast are still possible, so be sure to stay with us on air, online, on our social media platforms and by downloading the free WQOW weather app.
Once the snow ends, it's going to be bitterly cold Friday morning with temperatures between -5 and -20 with highs in the teens Friday. Another bout of light snow is possible Friday night, but the weekend overall will be quiet with highs back into the mid 20s to low 30s.