WINTER STORM ALERT: Major winter storm system still on track to hit the Chippewa Valley

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

WINTER STORM ALERT: Major winter storm system still on track to hit the Chippewa Valley

Major winter storm on tap to hit the Chippewa Valley

A major winter storm is still on pace to hit the Chippewa Valley, beginning Tuesday afternoon and last all the way through Thursday evening. 

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are now up for the entire area, though Polk, Barron and Rusk counties are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Wednesday evening, then they will be upgraded to the warning. 

We'll start the day today with some peeks of sunshine, but snow showers will start to move in after the noon hour and the snow will continue through the night tonight. The snow will be light to moderate with periods of heavier snow from time to time. 

The snow will begin to taper in coverage and intensity Wednesday morning and we should get a lull in the precipitation from the late morning into the early afternoon, then the next wave of snow will move in, and this will be the one that will bring moderate to heavy snow areawide. The snow will continue through the day Thursday but will begin to taper in coverage and intensity Thursday afternoon before ending Thursday night. 

As far as totals go, the first round of snow tonight through Wednesday morning will run on the order of 2-7". Round two Wednesday afternoon through Thursday is when totals could be on the order of 8-16". Storm totals will run from 12-24". 

In addition to the snow, winds will be strongest Wednesday and Thursday with sustained winds of 15-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. This will create for significant blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions at times. Travel is not advised Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some changes to the forecast are still possible, so be sure to stay with us on air, online, on our social media platforms and by downloading the free WQOW weather app. 

Once the snow ends, it's going to be bitterly cold Friday morning with temperatures between -5 and -20 with highs in the teens Friday. Another bout of light snow is possible Friday night, but the weekend overall will be quiet with highs back into the mid 20s to low 30s. 

