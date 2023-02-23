Winter storm to wind down across the Chippewa Valley today

Our latest winter storm will slowly begin to wind down across the Chippewa Valley today.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS continue through noon today.
Snow showers will continue through at least midday, but then expect the snow to become very light and even end in some locations by the afternoon. Additional snowfall of 1-4" is expected today with breezy northerly winds and highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.
Skies clear heading into tonight as higher pressure settles in. The clearing skies, combined with calming winds and the fresh snowpack will allow lows to fall into the single digits and teens below with wind chills between -5 and -25.
We'll have sunshine to start our Friday, but another bout of light snow moves in Friday night as a weak upper-level feature tracks through. The good news is this round of snow will bring only a trace to 2" for accumulation.
Warmer temperatures return for Saturday and Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday looks to be the better day as we'll have warmer temperatures and more sunshine.
Another low pressure system will move in Sunday night through Monday night and this one will have warmer air around, meaning all modes of precipitation are possible (rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain). While this is still several days away, this is something we'll monitor closely as it could cause some travel issues.
Most of next week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which is right where we should be at this time of the year. Don't forget Meteorological Spring begins on Wednesday next week.