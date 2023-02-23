 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING...

.Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through
sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is
expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range
from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to
east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota
and into west central Wisconsin.

Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect
for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a
Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of
Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter storm to wind down across the Chippewa Valley today

Our latest winter storm will slowly begin to wind down across the Chippewa Valley today.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS continue through noon today. 

Snow showers will continue through at least midday, but then expect the snow to become very light and even end in some locations by the afternoon. Additional snowfall of 1-4" is expected today with breezy northerly winds and highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Skies clear heading into tonight as higher pressure settles in. The clearing skies, combined with calming winds and the fresh snowpack will allow lows to fall into the single digits and teens below with wind chills between -5 and -25. 

We'll have sunshine to start our Friday, but another bout of light snow moves in Friday night as a weak upper-level feature tracks through. The good news is this round of snow will bring only a trace to 2" for accumulation.

Warmer temperatures return for Saturday and Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday looks to be the better day as we'll have warmer temperatures and more sunshine. 

Another low pressure system will move in Sunday night through Monday night and this one will have warmer air around, meaning all modes of precipitation are possible (rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain). While this is still several days away, this is something we'll monitor closely as it could cause some travel issues. 

Most of next week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which is right where we should be at this time of the year. Don't forget Meteorological Spring begins on Wednesday next week. 

