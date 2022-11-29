WINTER STORM UPDATE: Snow already in some areas, with others to follow

Snow is already impacting some areas this morning, as snow is moving through the Chippewa Valley. However, this is only beginning as much more snow, covering much more areas are underway.
Timing: By 8 am, most of Western Wisconsin will be snowing, with some areas experiencing a wintry mix/rain. In the afternoon, temps will rise above freezing, which will allow those with snow to transition into a wintry mix or rain. Though, by the evening, temps will drop back down, and snow will last until 9 pm.
Totals: With some areas experiencing snow all day, others with a mix of snow and a wintry mix, and some with just rain, totals are all around. Areas to the north and northwest are going to be the areas with higher totals. This includes Rusk, Barron, and Pulk County. As you move south, snowfall totals decrease. The Chippewa Valley is on track to get somewhere between 2" and 4". Then, areas south and southeast will get even less at trace to 2" at the most.
Winds: Strong winds are looking to be in our area by the early afternoon and increase into the evening. By the early evening, winds will be at 10-15 mph, with gusts 20+ mph.
Visibility: With strong winds, and moderate to heavy snowfall, this will combine to reduce visibility significantly, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Forecast beyond this system: By the evening, we will be left with clouds and cool temperatures. The week ahead will be met with temps dipping down into single digits, with our next chance of snow Friday night into Saturday.
Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information
Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe will be tracking the system and your morning commute conditions on Daybreak Thursday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
