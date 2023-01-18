Winter Storm Warning expanded to include Barron and St. Croix counties

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service expanded the area of the Winter Storm Warning to include Barron and St. Croix counties.
This is in addition to the Winter Storm Warning that had already been issued for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark, Taylor, and Rusk counties.
This new warning replaces the Winter Weather Advisory that was previously in place for Barron and St. Croix. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Polk county, which will get less snow than the rest of Western Wisconsin, but still likely have impacts.
The timing of the warning differs quite a bit as the winter storm is expected to arrive from south to north tonight and depart from south to north tomorrow. Timing for specific counties is as follows:
Winter Storm Warning from midnight to 6pm Thursday for Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Rusk, and Taylor counties.
Winter Weather Advisory from midnight to 6pm Thursday for Polk County.
Winter Storm Warning from 9pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday for Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.