Winter Storm Warning issued for Friday night after Friday afternoon/evening's severe risk

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for parts of Western Wisconsin. The areas under the warning have the highest chance at picking up at least 5" snow, but have the potential for more as somewhere in the warning area will likely pick up over 10 inches, and there is an outside shot of a few spots getting a foot or more.
The snow threat begins Friday evening as rain changes over to snow between 6 and 10 pm from northwest to southeast across the Chippewa Valley.
Ahead of that threat, severe weather is possible. A level 1 risk, meaning isolated severe storms are possible, is in effect south of US-10 Friday mainly for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms. Even higher threat levels are further south, including a level 4 threat where widespread severe weather is expected near the WI-IL-IA border and south.
