Winter Storm Warning issued for Friday night after Friday afternoon/evening's severe risk

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue developing
overnight as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface
temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice
accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to
Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually
change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, which could be
heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches
across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with locally
higher totals possible. 3 to 5 inches are expected across the rest
of central and western Minnesota. In addition, strong winds will
develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western
Minnesota and possibly into parts of eastern Minnesota.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain
tonight into early Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect
in areas north Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow
and blowing snow late Friday and Friday night. Blizzard conditions
remain possible and the Winter Storm Warning may be upgraded to a
Blizzard Warning in some areas when confidence continues to
increase with snow amounts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Winter Storm Warning issued for Friday night after Friday afternoon/evening's severe risk

  • Updated
  • 0

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for parts of Western Wisconsin. The areas under the warning have the highest chance at picking up at least 5" snow, but have the potential for more as somewhere in the warning area will likely pick up over 10 inches, and there is an outside shot of a few spots getting a foot or more. 

The snow threat begins Friday evening as rain changes over to snow between 6 and 10 pm from northwest to southeast across the Chippewa Valley. 

SPCd2 State.png

Ahead of that threat, severe weather is possible. A level 1 risk, meaning isolated severe storms are possible, is in effect south of US-10 Friday mainly for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms. Even higher threat levels are further south, including a level 4 threat where widespread severe weather is expected near the WI-IL-IA border and south. 

Click here for more details from all tomorrow/tomorrow night's threats

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you