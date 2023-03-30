Winter Storm Warning issued for heavy snow that'll arrive after tomorrow's thunderstorms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue developing
overnight as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface
temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice
accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to
Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually
change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, which could be
heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches
across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with locally
higher totals possible. 3 to 5 inches are expected across the rest
of central and western Minnesota. In addition, strong winds will
develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western
Minnesota and possibly into parts of eastern Minnesota.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain
tonight into early Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect
in areas north Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow
and blowing snow late Friday and Friday night. Blizzard conditions
remain possible and the Winter Storm Warning may be upgraded to a
Blizzard Warning in some areas when confidence continues to
increase with snow amounts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Winter Storm Warning issued for heavy snow that'll arrive after tomorrow's thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

Thunderstorms with hail, severe possible tomorrow, before heavy snow returns in the evening.

Parts of Western Wisconsin are now under a WINTER STORM WARNING. 

WatchWarn County Name 1.png

A little snow fell this afternoon with little to no accumulation. Precip is changing to rain this evening, and there could be some thunderstorms, too.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

By tomorrow, a few storms could be on the stronger side especially in the afternoon and evening for areas south of US-10 with the main threat being damaging hail.

DMA - Future Rain - ECMWF Long Range NO plot.png

All of Western Wisconsin will see heavy rain at times with precipitation totals (includes rain and melted snow equivalent). 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is possible in spots, and near/over 1 inch is likely in most spots.

Precip will continue to change over to rain this evening, though snow/wintry mix remains possible longer north of WI-64 where temps will stay cooler a bit longer as a warm front moves in from south to north.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night with some breaks, and there may even be a bit longer of a lull tomorrow morning through midday with just isolated activity.

Tomorrow's precip should fall as rain for most, though places near and north of US-8 could see some snow or mix at times especially in the morning. By the afternoon, stronger thunderstorms with that mainly hail threat arrive south of US-10.

SPCd2.png

A low end risk for straight-line wind gusts is also possible.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Scattered storms will continue into the evening, though expect the rain to change back to snow from northwest to southeast between 6 and 10 PM, should be close to 8 to 9 PM for Eau Claire and other areas near the Chippewa River.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Snow will be heavy at times, and the wind will pick up overnight, too, gusting upwards of 40 mph. While likely not hitting the strict criteria for a blizzard, the wind-driven heavy snow will greatly reduce visibility at times to near-blizzard conditions through very early Saturday morning.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

Snow should move out from northwest to southeast and be completely south of the Chippewa River around sunrise and southeast of Black River Falls by about 10 AM.

Snowfall Forecast Regional.png

This snow will produce a heavy band of over 6 inches to at least part of Western Wisconsin, with lesser totals of at least 3 inches areawide outside of this heavy band.

The exact location and how wide this area will be depends on a lot of factors that can still change, but the latest forecasts have Eau Claire on the heavier edge of the snow totals. Temperatures will warm up Sunday to near 50 degrees, but another spring system is possible for the middle of next week.

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you