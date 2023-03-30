Winter Storm Warning issued for heavy snow that'll arrive after tomorrow's thunderstorms

Parts of Western Wisconsin are now under a WINTER STORM WARNING.
A little snow fell this afternoon with little to no accumulation. Precip is changing to rain this evening, and there could be some thunderstorms, too.
By tomorrow, a few storms could be on the stronger side especially in the afternoon and evening for areas south of US-10 with the main threat being damaging hail.
All of Western Wisconsin will see heavy rain at times with precipitation totals (includes rain and melted snow equivalent). 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is possible in spots, and near/over 1 inch is likely in most spots.
Precip will continue to change over to rain this evening, though snow/wintry mix remains possible longer north of WI-64 where temps will stay cooler a bit longer as a warm front moves in from south to north.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night with some breaks, and there may even be a bit longer of a lull tomorrow morning through midday with just isolated activity.
Tomorrow's precip should fall as rain for most, though places near and north of US-8 could see some snow or mix at times especially in the morning. By the afternoon, stronger thunderstorms with that mainly hail threat arrive south of US-10.
A low end risk for straight-line wind gusts is also possible.
Scattered storms will continue into the evening, though expect the rain to change back to snow from northwest to southeast between 6 and 10 PM, should be close to 8 to 9 PM for Eau Claire and other areas near the Chippewa River.
Snow will be heavy at times, and the wind will pick up overnight, too, gusting upwards of 40 mph. While likely not hitting the strict criteria for a blizzard, the wind-driven heavy snow will greatly reduce visibility at times to near-blizzard conditions through very early Saturday morning.
Snow should move out from northwest to southeast and be completely south of the Chippewa River around sunrise and southeast of Black River Falls by about 10 AM.
This snow will produce a heavy band of over 6 inches to at least part of Western Wisconsin, with lesser totals of at least 3 inches areawide outside of this heavy band.
The exact location and how wide this area will be depends on a lot of factors that can still change, but the latest forecasts have Eau Claire on the heavier edge of the snow totals. Temperatures will warm up Sunday to near 50 degrees, but another spring system is possible for the middle of next week.