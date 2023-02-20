WINTER STORM WARNING: Ridiculous snow totals continue to look likely late this week

The National Weather Service has upgraded parts of Western Wisconsin to a Winter Storm Warning. This warning goes into effect at 3pm Tuesday for most counties and begins at 6pm for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties. The warning will go through 6pm Thursday for all counties.
Expect very heavy snow totals with over one foot looking likely, though a lull in snow rates is expected to divide this system into two parts. Expect a few hours of very light snow or even no snow during the day on Wednesday before heavy snow returns Wednesday afternoon/evening.
