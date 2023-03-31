Winter Storm Warnings in place as today's rain and thunderstorms gives way to wet snow, strong winds tonight

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT... ...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin. Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the Blizzard Warning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&