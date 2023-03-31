Winter Storm Warnings in place as today's rain and thunderstorms gives way to wet snow, strong winds tonight

The weather is looking to be a little bit on the wild side as we end March and begin April as rain, snow, thunderstorms and windy conditions remain in the forecast.
CURRENT ALERTS: WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in place for the entire Chippewa Valley for tonight into Saturday morning. For most, the warning runs from 7 PM to 7 AM though it'll begin at 4 PM for Polk County. It'll run from 10 PM to 10 AM for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and from 1 AM to 10 AM for Clark and Jackson Counties.
FORECAST: We'll see periodic rain and thunderstorms throughout the day today. There will be breaks in the rain at times. As we head towards 7-8 PM, we'll slowly start to see the changeover to snow, and we should see it changeover in Eau Claire roughly between 8 and 11 PM. Everyone should be seeing snow by 11 PM and the snow could be heavy at times overnight before ending from northwest to southeast early Saturday morning.
SNOW/PRECIP TOTALS: The heaviest snow looks to fall in an area from Minneapolis to Eau Claire to Medford (areas in purple). These areas are looking at 5-9" with isolated amounts up to 11". Totals drop the further southeast you go.
THUNDERSTORM OUTLOOK: The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a non-severe thunderstorm risk for the area with a level one out of five risk south of US-10. Hail to quarter size and winds to 60 mph are possible with any severe thunderstorms.
KEY TAKEAWAYS: Snow totals are still subject to change and really it comes down to when we see the changeover from rain to snow, the track of the low and where the heavier bands of snow set up. Winds will be strong tonight with sustained winds of 15-30 mph likely with gusts to 45 mph. That will lead to near whiteout conditions and reduced visibility, so travel will likely be difficult tonight. Conditions will improve throughout the day Saturday.
AFTER OUR SYSTEM MOVES OUT: The second half of Saturday looks brighter with decreasing winds. A few rain or snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but Sunday overall will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Monday looks quiet and seasonable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are monitoring yet another storm system to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday.