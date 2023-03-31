Winter Storm Warnings in place as today's rain and thunderstorms gives way to wet snow, strong winds tonight

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Storm Warnings in place as today's rain and thunderstorms gives way to wet snow, strong winds tonight

  • Updated
Potent spring storm system continues today

The weather is looking to be a little bit on the wild side as we end March and begin April as rain, snow, thunderstorms and windy conditions remain in the forecast. 

Watches Warnings.png

CURRENT ALERTS: WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in place for the entire Chippewa Valley for tonight into Saturday morning. For most, the warning runs from 7 PM to 7 AM though it'll begin at 4 PM for Polk County. It'll run from 10 PM to 10 AM for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and from 1 AM to 10 AM for Clark and Jackson Counties. 

Futurecast HRRR.png
Futurecast HRRR 2.png

FORECAST: We'll see periodic rain and thunderstorms throughout the day today. There will be breaks in the rain at times. As we head towards 7-8 PM, we'll slowly start to see the changeover to snow, and we should see it changeover in Eau Claire roughly between 8 and 11 PM. Everyone should be seeing snow by 11 PM and the snow could be heavy at times overnight before ending from northwest to southeast early Saturday morning. 

Futurecast HRRR 3.png
Futurecast HRRR 4.png

SNOW/PRECIP TOTALS: The heaviest snow looks to fall in an area from Minneapolis to Eau Claire to Medford (areas in purple). These areas are looking at 5-9" with isolated amounts up to 11". Totals drop the further southeast you go. 

Snowfall Forecast DMA.png

THUNDERSTORM OUTLOOK: The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a non-severe thunderstorm risk for the area with a level one out of five risk south of US-10. Hail to quarter size and winds to 60 mph are possible with any severe thunderstorms. 

SPC Day 1 Outlook.png

KEY TAKEAWAYS: Snow totals are still subject to change and really it comes down to when we see the changeover from rain to snow, the track of the low and where the heavier bands of snow set up. Winds will be strong tonight with sustained winds of 15-30 mph likely with gusts to 45 mph. That will lead to near whiteout conditions and reduced visibility, so travel will likely be difficult tonight. Conditions will improve throughout the day Saturday. 

AFTER OUR SYSTEM MOVES OUT: The second half of Saturday looks brighter with decreasing winds. A few rain or snow showers are possible Sunday morning, but Sunday overall will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Monday looks quiet and seasonable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are monitoring yet another storm system to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

