Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow that'll arrive after tomorrow's thunderstorms

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow that'll arrive after tomorrow's thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

Thunderstorms with hail, severe possible tomorrow, before heavy snow returns in the evening.

All of Western Wisconsin is under a WINTER STORM WATCH from 7pm Friday until 1pm Saturday.

A little snow fell this afternoon with little to no accumulation. Precip is changing to rain this evening, and there could be some thunderstorms, too.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

By tomorrow, a few storms could be on the stronger side especially in the afternoon and evening for areas south of US-10 with the main threat being damaging hail.

DMA - Future Rain - ECMWF Long Range NO plot.png

All of Western Wisconsin will see heavy rain at times with precipitation totals (includes rain and melted snow equivalent). 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is possible in spots, and near/over 1 inch is likely in most spots.

Precip will continue to change over to rain this evening, though snow/wintry mix remains possible longer north of WI-64 where temps will stay cooler a bit longer as a warm front moves in from south to north.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night with some breaks, and there may even be a bit longer of a lull tomorrow morning through midday with just isolated activity.

Tomorrow's precip should fall as rain for most, though places near and north of US-8 could see some snow or mix at times especially in the morning. By the afternoon, stronger thunderstorms with that mainly hail threat arrive south of US-10.

SPCd2.png

A low end risk for straight-line wind gusts is also possible.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Scattered storms will continue into the evening, though expect the rain to change back to snow from northwest to southeast between 6 and 10 PM, should be close to 8 to 9 PM for Eau Claire and other areas near the Chippewa River.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Snow will be heavy at times, and the wind will pick up overnight, too, gusting upwards of 40 mph. While likely not hitting the strict criteria for a blizzard, the wind-driven heavy snow will greatly reduce visibility at times to near-blizzard conditions through very early Saturday morning.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

Snow should move out from northwest to southeast and be completely south of the Chippewa River around sunrise and southeast of Black River Falls by about 10 AM.

Snowfall Forecast Regional.png

This snow will produce a heavy band of over 6 inches to at least part of Western Wisconsin, with lesser totals of at least 3 inches areawide outside of this heavy band.

The exact location and how wide this area will be depends on a lot of factors that can still change, but the latest forecasts have Eau Claire on the heavier edge of the snow totals. Temperatures will warm up Sunday to near 50 degrees, but another spring system is possible for the middle of next week.

7 Day Evening.png

Tags

