Winter storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

Warnings and Advisories:
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Dunn, and Chippewa Counties. The Warnings will be in effect starting 3p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. You can expect snow covered roads, reduced visibility and heavy snow. Travel is NOT advised.
Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties. The advisories go into effect for Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties from 6p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. For Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties the advisory goes into effect from 12p.m. Monday through 6p.m. Tuesday. Mixed precipitation of 0.1" ice accumulation possible with heavy snow, reduced visibility and slick roads. Travel is NOT Advised.
Sunday night:
We saw highs in the mid 40s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine over Western Wisconsin. I hope you enjoyed the warmth because winter makes a swift return to start the work week.
Monday:
We could start seeing flurries as early as 6a.m. Monday, but most of the Chippewa Valley won't see much snow until Monday night. The first wave of snow that will bring us heavier snow will be around 8-9p.m. Monday night.
The Chippewa Valley will only see about a trace-2" of snow on Monday. Higher totals will arrive on Tuesday. We could see a wintry mix on Monday with about a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.
Tuesday:
A second wave of snow arrives on Tuesday around 6a.m. that will go directly through the Chippewa Valley. This second wave will bring several more inches of accumulation to bring total snowfall totals to about 5-8" for Eau Claire from Monday and into Tuesday.
Road conditions will be very dangerous, and snow covered. Gusty winds will be a concern making visibility even more of an issue. Travel is not advised during the Advisory and Warning times.
Snow will taper off late Tuesday night.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Wednesday looks a little drier with a partly cloudy sky, but temperatures will be very cold with highs in the teens. Another snow chance arrives on Thursday and Friday before a very nice-looking weekend.