Winter storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

...HEAVY SNOW ON MONDAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday.
The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across
central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line
from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this
region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally
higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight, and
most of this snow will fall on Monday. Winter storm warnings are
in effect for this area.

The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest
of the region late Monday and Monday night, before exiting the
area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when most of the
other locations will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to
6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota late
Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties beginning late Monday and lasting through Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected tomorrow
through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be
a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph
will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on
extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for
Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast
Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

Warnings and Advisories:

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Dunn, and Chippewa Counties. The Warnings will be in effect starting 3p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. You can expect snow covered roads, reduced visibility and heavy snow. Travel is NOT advised.

Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties. The advisories go into effect for Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties from 6p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. For Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties the advisory goes into effect from 12p.m. Monday through 6p.m. Tuesday. Mixed precipitation of 0.1" ice accumulation possible with heavy snow, reduced visibility and slick roads. Travel is NOT Advised.

Sunday night:

We saw highs in the mid 40s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine over Western Wisconsin. I hope you enjoyed the warmth because winter makes a swift return to start the work week.

Monday:

48 Hr Chance for SNOW Graph 2018.png

We could start seeing flurries as early as 6a.m. Monday, but most of the Chippewa Valley won't see much snow until Monday night. The first wave of snow that will bring us heavier snow will be around 8-9p.m. Monday night.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA DAY1.png

The Chippewa Valley will only see about a trace-2" of snow on Monday. Higher totals will arrive on Tuesday. We could see a wintry mix on Monday with about a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

State - ECMWF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Tuesday:

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

A second wave of snow arrives on Tuesday around 6a.m. that will go directly through the Chippewa Valley. This second wave will bring several more inches of accumulation to bring total snowfall totals to about 5-8" for Eau Claire from Monday and into Tuesday.

State - WSSI Day 2 Start.png

Road conditions will be very dangerous, and snow covered. Gusty winds will be a concern making visibility even more of an issue. Travel is not advised during the Advisory and Warning times.

Travel Tracker Variable Scale Bars.png

Snow will taper off late Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Beyond:

Wednesday looks a little drier with a partly cloudy sky, but temperatures will be very cold with highs in the teens. Another snow chance arrives on Thursday and Friday before a very nice-looking weekend.

7 Day Evening.png

