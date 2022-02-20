Winter storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ON MONDAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE REGION... .A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight, and most of this snow will fall on Monday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for this area. The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest of the region late Monday and Monday night, before exiting the area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when most of the other locations will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday. There is a chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota late Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining counties beginning late Monday and lasting through Tuesday. As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected tomorrow through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&