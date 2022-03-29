 Skip to main content
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties where a glaze of ice is possible

  • Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Rain for most could change to freezing rain for those in the Winter Weather Advisory area. Rain continues tomorrow before changing to snow tomorrow night

Winds were gusty out of the southeast today, with peak gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Sustained winds were not far behind, generally out of the southeast at 10 to 25 mph.

DMA - TO-Highest Wind Gusts Today.png

Usually winds with a southerly component bring warmer temps, but that really wasn't the case today. Cloud cover didn't help us warm up, either.

Temps to the northeast are near the freezing mark, and that is important in locating where the rain turns into freezing rain as precipitation lifts towards us this evening.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark, Rusk, and Taylor counties until 9am tomorrow for the potential for freezing rain. The risk is not as great in southern Clark County, but this type of alert can only be issued at the county level.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Rain is showing up on radar, but the precipitation will become more widespread and heavier overnight. With heavier showers, thunder cannot be ruled out.

Rain will likely freeze to the surface near or northeast of a line through Ladysmith and Medford with the initial round as that's where ground temps will likely be near or below freezing. Watch out for very slippery roads where air temps are near or below freezing through tomorrow morning when temps will begin to warm up.

DMA - Futurecast Freezing Rain Potential - ECMWF Hi Res.png

A glaze of ice up to a tenth of an inch or two is possible where freezing rain occurs.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Showers become more scattered during the day tomorrow before precipitation fills back in tomorrow night. Temps will be falling and precipitation will likely fall as snow.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Snow totals will vary depending on how quickly the changeover happens, the location of the heavier precipitation, and how quickly the precipitation tapers off early Thursday morning.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

Totals could be as low as nothing further west or a trace for most, but higher totals closer to 2 to 3 inches cannot be ruled out. I'm leaning towards the lower end of that forecast at this time, but cannot rule out several inches on the higher end if everything goes in favor of higher snow totals.

Friday will begin cold, but the April sunshine will warm us back to the mid 40s by afternoon. High temps continue to trend closer to 50 degrees through the weekend, but there will be a couple of chances for April showers, too, through the weekend and into early next week. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

