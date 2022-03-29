Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties where a glaze of ice is possible

Winds were gusty out of the southeast today, with peak gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Sustained winds were not far behind, generally out of the southeast at 10 to 25 mph.
Usually winds with a southerly component bring warmer temps, but that really wasn't the case today. Cloud cover didn't help us warm up, either.
Temps to the northeast are near the freezing mark, and that is important in locating where the rain turns into freezing rain as precipitation lifts towards us this evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark, Rusk, and Taylor counties until 9am tomorrow for the potential for freezing rain. The risk is not as great in southern Clark County, but this type of alert can only be issued at the county level.
Rain is showing up on radar, but the precipitation will become more widespread and heavier overnight. With heavier showers, thunder cannot be ruled out.
Rain will likely freeze to the surface near or northeast of a line through Ladysmith and Medford with the initial round as that's where ground temps will likely be near or below freezing. Watch out for very slippery roads where air temps are near or below freezing through tomorrow morning when temps will begin to warm up.
A glaze of ice up to a tenth of an inch or two is possible where freezing rain occurs.
Showers become more scattered during the day tomorrow before precipitation fills back in tomorrow night. Temps will be falling and precipitation will likely fall as snow.
Snow totals will vary depending on how quickly the changeover happens, the location of the heavier precipitation, and how quickly the precipitation tapers off early Thursday morning.
Totals could be as low as nothing further west or a trace for most, but higher totals closer to 2 to 3 inches cannot be ruled out. I'm leaning towards the lower end of that forecast at this time, but cannot rule out several inches on the higher end if everything goes in favor of higher snow totals.
Friday will begin cold, but the April sunshine will warm us back to the mid 40s by afternoon. High temps continue to trend closer to 50 degrees through the weekend, but there will be a couple of chances for April showers, too, through the weekend and into early next week.