Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas generally near and/or northwest of Chippewa River

A strong winter storm is approaching Western and Northern Wisconsin. Expect snow to limit visibility, cause slippery roads that will likely cause hazardous travel conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4am until 9pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. While Eau Claire County is among the counties not under the Advisory, slippery roads are still likely and will cause hazardous travel conditions at times.
The Advisory has been issued for areas most likely to pick up at least 3 inches of snow, though because of how this system is set up, the rain-snow line progression is incredibly important.
So, while the most precipitation will fall near and just northwest of Eau Claire, areas most likely to see all of the precipitation fall as snow falls just a bit further northwest. Since these areas do not align, there is a lot of uncertainty near and southeast of where this overlap occurs.
If the transition to snow happens earlier near and just southeast of Eau Claire, that higher moisture content could lead to several inches additional snow.
That's why the Eau Claire area is forecast to get 2 to 5 inches of snow and areas just northwest are in the 3 to 6 inch forecast area. There could certainly be spots that pick up a bit more or less in each zone, of course. The totals will quickly drop down as you go further southeast.
In these spots, expect more rain than snow. However, when rain changes over to snow there will still very likely be travel issues and slippery roads all across Western Wisconsin.
So, while some spots have a Winter Weather Advisory and others do not, expect there to be at least times of hazardous travel conditions no matter where you are from this system.
As for the timing of the snow and/or rain: expect the first round of snow to move in mainly northwest of the Chippewa River. Areas southeast of the snow line will either see rain or drizzle even where rain is not indicated on Futurecast.
The heaviest snow will likely fall midday through mid-afternoon.
After changing over to all snow areawide, snow will begin to get lighter in the evening and taper off in the late evening.
Today (Nov. 28) is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day. These plow drivers from the DOT, each of Wisconsin's 72 county highway departments, local municipalities, and private contractors work long, hard hours every winter to keep roads and parking lots safe for us. They'll likely be working tomorrow, so make sure to give them the room they need to work safely and be aware that they may change directions or make turns you may not expect them to.
A cloudy sky continues through Wednesday morning along with perhaps a few lingering flurries with a few areas of sunshine peeking through the becomes possible on Wednesday.
After the snow ends, temps fall and will get coldest by Thursday morning before warming up ahead of our next chance for snow Friday night.