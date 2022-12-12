Winter Weather Advisory issued for first half of a weather system that'll last most of this week

A long-duration winter weather system is going to move through the Chippewa Valley this week. While technically one system, this system will likely be split into two parts as dry air will turn the precipitation off right at the center of the low pressure system Wednesday afternoon/evening.
For the first half of this system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties shaded purple and a Winter Storm Watch for the counties shaded blue.
The start time of the Advisory is a bit earlier for Polk and St. Croix counties, but otherwise expect precipitation to begin to fall tomorrow evening.
It will remain quiet until then as the low pressure system has just developed in Colorado. A stationary front to the north of this low will help guide the movement of the low as the low won't be able to cross that front. So, expect the low to begin to move east before swinging north into the Upper Midwest.
The center of the low will eventually pass near or just northwest of the Chippewa River. This means that there will be mix of precipitation types across the area as above-freezing air will mix in at times.
The first thing you'll notice tomorrow is the wind. Expect the wind to pick up out of the southeast as the day goes on, topping out in the afternoon/evening at 15 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph.
Then, the rain/freezing rain/rain-snow mix is expected to begin in the evening, likely not until after 6pm for Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls areas but sooner for areas southwest and west. Any spot that gets freezing rain will be incredibly slippery, and expect temperatures to hover in the low to mid 30s all tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.
So, some spots might not be that bad at all while others are incredibly slippery. Then, precipitation will change back over to snow by Wednesday morning. A quick 1" to 4" of heavy, wet snow is likely before precipitation changes back to mix/rain before ending Wednesday afternoon/evening.
A break in the action is likely Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, though a break is most likely southwest of I-94 with snow continuing to fall north and east. This is the center of the low pressure system that will mix with dry air.
The Advisory/Watch in effect only covers through this point, even though the snow will rotate around the low and move back into Western Wisconsin Thursday and could linger through Saturday. Highs will likely be above freezing each day through Thursday with lows below freezing each night.
Any snow will be the wet and heavy back-breaking type. The snow may get a bit fluffier Friday into Saturday as temps begin to drop, but the coldest air follows the departure of this nearly week-long system into early next week. Even in the colder air, through could be a few rounds of light and fluffy snow next week.