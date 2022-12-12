 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for first half of a weather system that'll last most of this week

  • By: Matt Schaefer

One low pressure system will bring wintry impacts Tuesday night through Saturday, though this forecast will focus on Tuesday through Wednesday night.

A long-duration winter weather system is going to move through the Chippewa Valley this week. While technically one system, this system will likely be split into two parts as dry air will turn the precipitation off right at the center of the low pressure system Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Web 4 PNG.jpg

For the first half of this system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties shaded purple and a Winter Storm Watch for the counties shaded blue.

The start time of the Advisory is a bit earlier for Polk and St. Croix counties, but otherwise expect precipitation to begin to fall tomorrow evening.

Fronts.png

It will remain quiet until then as the low pressure system has just developed in Colorado. A stationary front to the north of this low will help guide the movement of the low as the low won't be able to cross that front. So, expect the low to begin to move east before swinging north into the Upper Midwest.

The center of the low will eventually pass near or just northwest of the Chippewa River. This means that there will be mix of precipitation types across the area as above-freezing air will mix in at times.

Headlines 2018.png

The first thing you'll notice tomorrow is the wind. Expect the wind to pick up out of the southeast as the day goes on, topping out in the afternoon/evening at 15 to 30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Then, the rain/freezing rain/rain-snow mix is expected to begin in the evening, likely not until after 6pm for Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls areas but sooner for areas southwest and west. Any spot that gets freezing rain will be incredibly slippery, and expect temperatures to hover in the low to mid 30s all tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

So, some spots might not be that bad at all while others are incredibly slippery. Then, precipitation will change back over to snow by Wednesday morning. A quick 1" to 4" of heavy, wet snow is likely before precipitation changes back to mix/rain before ending Wednesday afternoon/evening.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

A break in the action is likely Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, though a break is most likely southwest of I-94 with snow continuing to fall north and east. This is the center of the low pressure system that will mix with dry air.

DMA - GRAFext PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast extended4.png

The Advisory/Watch in effect only covers through this point, even though the snow will rotate around the low and move back into Western Wisconsin Thursday and could linger through Saturday. Highs will likely be above freezing each day through Thursday with lows below freezing each night.

Any snow will be the wet and heavy back-breaking type. The snow may get a bit fluffier Friday into Saturday as temps begin to drop, but the coldest air follows the departure of this nearly week-long system into early next week. Even in the colder air, through could be a few rounds of light and fluffy snow next week. 

7 Day Evening.png

