Wintry tonight

Christmas Day…
Clouds have overspread the area and light snow is in the forecast for tonight. Amounts will be low, but some areas southwest of Eau Claire could get slippery. Afternoon highs were in the single digits.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden