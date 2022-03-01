Wintry weather returns early Wednesday morning

High temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s in Western Wisconsin with a few spots south of Eau Claire again reaching 40 degrees. Attention is turning to clouds and to our west.
That's a weak front that had some precip that just missed us this afternoon to the southwest. Those clouds move in overnight and another Alberta Clipper will form along this front towards Western Wisconsin.
Snow chances will pick up between 2am and 4am in Western Wisconsin moving in from the west-northwest. Scattered snow showers will remain likely through mid-morning before they depart to the east. Tomorrow afternoon will see some partial clearing before sunset.
Snow totals could reach an inch, but more likely expect a trace to a half inch of snow accumulation. A glaze of ice is also possible mainly southwest of Eau Claire.
Colder air moves in for Thursday as we'll be on the cold side of that semi-stationary front that's focusing these precipitation chances. Another Clipper will miss us to the southwest and temperatures will remain below freezing all day in the Chippewa Valley.
Temps warm again Friday as a low pressure system moves our way, this time coming from the southwest. Precipitation chances increase late Friday afternoon and into the evening. At this point, it looks to be warm enough to start as rain with perhaps a few flakes mixed in with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.
As temps fall below freezing Friday night, expect a transition to either freezing rain or a messy mix of freezing rain and snow. Temps warm back above freezing Saturday during the day, which will lead to lower impacts on roads as long as the road surface temperature warms above freezing.
Temps fall back below freezing Saturday night and that leads again to freezing rain and/or snow chances. As precipitation changes over to snow on Sunday, the system will be departing and snow chances scatter out.
Another low pressure system brings a chance for snow returning during the day on Monday after a brief break from the impactful weather Sunday night.