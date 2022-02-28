Wintry weather returns to begin March

Eau Claire hit the 40 degree mark this afternoon for just the second time this year! Temps in Western Wisconsin were as warm as the mid 40s south and west of Eau Claire.
Clouds are moving in from the west this evening and it will become mostly cloudy for most of the night, though lows won't fall much more than the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.
A few light snow showers are possible tomorrow morning that will be in the process of fizzling out by midday. Perhaps a trace to an inch of snow is possible, but some spots may not get anything.
Snow chances return late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Again, a trace up to a couple inches are possible with this system, but some rain could mix in during the afternoon when highs remain in the mid 30s.
Thursday's temps will fall back below average, but it is the only completely dry day in the forecast.
A long-duration winter storm is expected to begin as early as Thursday night but more likely Friday and could last on and off through the weekend. With temperatures above freezing each day and below freezing at night, all types of wintry precipitation are possible including rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
It's way too early to talk specifics this far out and especially for a longer-duration system. We may be just 3 to 4 days out from the beginning, but it's 5 to 7 days out from the end of the system.
Complicating matters is the fact it's trending in the direction to have at least some mixed precipitation and rain. Impacts will likely change multiple times through the weekend where some times travel is just fine (in the rain) and others could be a nightmare (heavy snow and/or freezing rain).
Stay with Stormtracker 18 for the latest.