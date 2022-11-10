Wintry weather returns with lows in 20s and chances for Friday flurries or snow showers

The day started out warm with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
Temps were at or near the high temperature even through last night and lasting through mid afternoon before the cold front came through with scattered showers and thunderstorms that thankfully remained sub-severe as they moved through the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures quickly dropped 10 degrees or so as that front passed and have continued to drop ever since.
The wind picked up out of the west along and behind that cold front with sustained wind between 10 and 25 mph with gusts as high as the mid to upper 30s. The wind will wane a bit overnight, but still expect a 5 to 15 mph breeze even by tomorrow morning.
This will make the forecast low temperatures in the mid 20s feel like the low to mid teens, and the wind will pick back up again tomorrow out of the northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
After a dry night, the precipitation from the exiting strong low pressure system could return in the form of light snow and/or flurries. While most will not see any accumulations, a trace up to 1/2" cannot be ruled out especially north and east of Eau Claire.
This quick return to winter will last, with highs staying in the low to mid 30s through the next week with lows in the teens and 20s. A couple more chances for snow are centered on next Tuesday.