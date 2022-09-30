Wonderful, warm fall weather heading into the weekend

Have you made plans to hit the woods this weekend? Are you looking to get the family out to the apple orchard? Mother nature has you covered.
A wonderful fall weekend is on tap as we close down September and head into October. High temperatures will climb back towards and above average for the next several days.
Friday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph.
There is a slim chance of a few stray showers over the next few days. We'll see a couple early Friday. Then again overnight into early Saturday. Then again overnight into early Sunday.
High temps will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday too. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s so it will be a perfect weekend to sit in a tree, waiting for the deer.
If that's not on the schedule for you this weekend, the orchards look great while the leaves continue to change. We sit anywhere between 15% and 40% across the valley with our tree change coverage.
Peak is still expected in the next two weeks, so there is plenty of time to get a look at the pretty fall colors.